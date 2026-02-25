The Tangible Soul of Sculpture

Today, we step into the Maude Kerns Art Center for "As We See It: Six Sculptors," an exhibition running through March 20. When you enter a gallery of sculpture, the air feels different. Unlike the flat plane of a painting, sculpture demands a physical negotiation of space. You cannot simply look; you must move. You must witness how a curve of stone or a pinch of clay catches the light as you circle it.

Christine Paige, “Persist,” Birch plywood and Mahogany

The vivid thread connecting these six artists is a profound grounding in the tactile. Whether it is the "striations and translucence" of Christine Paige’s stone or the "squishy, tactile" clay favored by Anna Golden, these works are born from a direct, hands-on conversation with the Earth.

Karen D. Myers, “Our Lady of Forest On Fire,” Clay and Wood

Take, for instance, Karen Myers. Her work, like the striking bust of a woman emerging from flames, translates the forest into the studio. She doesn't just represent nature; she incorporates the literal textures of bark and the curve and curl of feathers into her forms. Then there is the whimsy of Ellen Tykeson’s Jump, a bronze capturing the precarious, joyful tension of a child mid-climb.

Ellen Tykeson. “Jump.” Bronze and Metal

I was particularly moved by Anna Golden’s "Goddess Altars.” She portrays women as vessels of creative energy, placing them on altars to serve as focal points for self-care rituals. These are not just objects; they are reminders of the "true essence of who we are.”

Sculpture brings a unique vulnerability to the table. It is "less representational and more abstract," as Paige notes, inviting a conversation of questions rather than answers.

Mary Waggs Warren, “Raven Rendezvous Blue,” Roku Clay, Underglaze, Oxides

Go to Maude Kerns. Move around these pieces. Let their weight and flowing gestures evoke the important landmarks of life's journey.