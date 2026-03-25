"Outrageous Abundance": Pam Stevens at the Don Dexter Gallery

Today, we step into the vibrant, intuitive world of Pam Stevens in her first independent exhibit, “While I Breathe, I Hope: Lessons from the Natural World,” currently showing at the Don Dexter Gallery.

Walking into this show, you aren't left foundering in the typical "what am I looking at?" fog that can sometimes haunt abstract galleries. Stevens is a generous artist. She provides us with evocative titles and poetic fragments that act as a "Portal" — which happens to be the name of one of her standout pieces.

Pam Stevens, “Portal,” Acrylic, Oil Pastel, Graphite

Take the painting Portal. It’s a rush of crimson and gold, crowned by a shimmering, lunar orb. On the wall beside it, Stevens offers a gentle nudge:

"Now, don’t be afraid. Go through to the other side. Good things wait for you."

Pam Stevens, “Storm Surge,” Acrylic, Oil, Soft Pastel.

It’s an invitation to use our own imaginations to cross that threshold. Her work doesn't settle for scarcity; it insists on exuberance. In another piece, a tangled yellow line dances across a deep blue field.

Pam Stevens, Detail “Storm Surge”

If you look closely at the collage elements, a tiny scrap of text reads: “It’s okay to be nervous, it’s okay to get it out.” This transparency allows the viewer to feel like a collaborator. Whether it's the dark reach of silhouetted trees or the startling use of unnatural color to "startle herself awake," Stevens models the very resilience she finds in nature.

Pam Stevens, “Antiquuum Farm,” Acrylic, Graphite

Dedicated to her late father, David William Stevens, this exhibit is a radiant push toward a life of "outrageous abundance." You can hear the artist herself discuss these inspirations during her free Artist Talk on April 11 at 1:00 PM. Don't just look at these abstracts — enter them. I warmly invite you to view images of this vibrant work at the KLCC Viz City blog.