Today, we are taking a road trip across the diverse beauty of Oregon, all seen through the eyes of a master painter. From now through July 11th, the Karin Clarke Gallery in Eugene is hosting a magnificent solo exhibition: “The Living Landscape: Bets Cole's Oregon.”

Bets Cole, "Sunset Ba," Gouache 13 x 17 inches

Cole has long been a foundational presence in the Oregon art world. In this staggering new body of work—comprising more than forty paintings and drawings—she reminds us what an absolute gift our local geography truly is.What makes Cole’s work so instantly recognizable is her unique blend of media. She layers vibrant watercolor, gouache, and acrylic over a structural undercurrent of charcoal line drawings. The result is an immersive dance between fluid light and the solid bones of the earth.

Bets Cole, "In the Shadow of a Grand Tree," Acrylic, 25 x 21.5 inches (framed)

To feel the heart of this artist, contrast two standout pieces from her travels. First, look at the wide, rolling drama of "Winemakers' Weather.” Cole masterfully guides the watercolor here—heavy, bruised grays and dark charcoal clouds moving over the Willamette Valley. Below that dramatic sky, the earth answers with a brilliant line of autumn-gold and amber trees.

Bets Cole, "Red Rock Splendor," Gouache,15.5 x 19.5 inches (framed)



Contrast that moody valley light with the concentrated intensity of "Red Rock Splendor.” Painted in opaque gouache, this piece transports us straight to rugged high-desert formations. Cole blocks out monolithic rock structures saturated in brilliant terracotta reds and deep oranges, where the light radiates directly from the stone itself. Two distinct corners of Oregon; one singular, brilliant vision. The show runs through July 11th at the Karin Clarke Gallery on Willamette Street. While the bustling Artwalk crowds are behind us, there is still plenty of time to experience these breathtaking vistas.