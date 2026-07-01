© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Viz City

Art at the End of the World: Rescuing a lifetime of art when the world it built comes to an end

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Cheryl Renee Long, "Great Horned Owl," watercolor
Cheryl Renee Long, "Great Horned Owl," watercolor

My sister Cheryl was born an artist, a passion that began when our mother caught her scribbling with red lipstick on her crib sheet. Watercolor became her ultimate medium. Early photographs show her with a sketchbook, her far-seeing eye considering the vanishing point between sea and sky.

Artist Cheryl Renee Long on an Oregon beach circa 1964
Sandy Brown Jensen
Artist Cheryl Renee Long on an Oregon beach circa 1964

Art sustained her through a challenging life. A graduate of Burnley School of Art, she worked as a demonstration artist for Daniel Smith watercolors and taught generations of students in Ellensburg, Washington.

Recently, I found myself standing in the wreckage of the present. With Cheryl and her husband both gone, I joined a small group of family to deconstruct their neglected home. My specific crusade was to salvage her life’s work.

Artist Cheryl Renee Long during the major stages of her life
Sandy Brown Jensen
Artist Cheryl Renee Long during the major stages of her life

Masked and gloved, I dove into a dark, hidden stairwell to drag out framed art that still sparkled with her characteristic verve. But the house held one more secret. In an attic corner, we discovered flat files overflowing with unseen original art—hundreds of sheets glimmering with moody, rainy skies, a snowy owl in flight, and the fierce amber gaze of a golden eagle. Here was her absolute passion for beauty.

Cheryl Renee Long, "Golden Eagle," watercolor
Cheryl Renee Long, "Golden Eagle," watercolor

Overwhelmed by what to do with this cornucopia, a moment of grace saved the collection. Marlena Capes, a former student, stepped forward to house and distribute the remaining art to the local community who loved her. What a profound lifting of a weight from our hearts.

Artist Cheryl Renee Long preparing for a gallery exhibition of paintings inspired by a trip to Mexico
Sandy Brown Jensen
Artist Cheryl Renee Long preparing for a gallery exhibition of paintings inspired by a trip to Mexico

Mary Oliver asked: “Tell me, what are you going to do with your one wild and precious life?” A wild and precious life leaves an enduring electricity behind. When we go, the art remains as a living testament to how deeply we saw the world.

Cheryl Renee Long, "Snowy Owl," watercolor
Cheryl Renee Long, "Snowy Owl," watercolor

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
See stories by Sandy Brown Jensen