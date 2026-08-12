Symbols, Still Lifes, and Surreal Views at Maude Kerns Art Center

Imagine looking at a painting of a giant tree frog, only to realize the tiny speck on its tongue is a helpless human being. Today, we explore two captivating new exhibitions running through August 28th at the Maude Kerns Art Center in Eugene: Surreal Views and Beyond the Everyday: Still Lifes & Symbols.

Rod Conrad , "On the Brink," 24 x 36 in. Acrylic on canvas.

In Surreal Views, Salem artist Ron Conrad delivers a clever, ironic punch. At first glance, his work presents colossal, vibrant creatures—a magnified frog snapping its tongue or a massive fish rising from deep waters.

But look closer. In each piece, a minuscule human figure sits trapped in the animal's sights or perches precariously on its snout. Conrad cleverly upends our perspective, reminding us that in the grand balance of nature, humanity is the truly fragile, endangered species.

Over in Beyond the Everyday, New Zealand-born artist Robin Kerr channels the state of "immigrant limbo." Using acrylic, wax pastel, and ink on birch panels, Kerr builds quirky, solace-seeking still lifes.

Robin Kerr, "I Was Just Wondering," Acrylic paint, wax pastel, ink on birch panel, 24 x 24 in.

In works like I Was Just Wondering, giant, colorful vessels cradle delicate, imaginary blossoms. For Kerr, these whimsical cups and flowers act as anchor points, offering comfort and playful familiarity within an unfamiliar world.

Rachel Kalm, "Deepwater," (Black Swan Series) Oil on canvas, 26x30 in.

Meanwhile, Portland painter Rachel Kalman contrasts decorative aesthetics with catastrophic realities. In Deepwater, vibrant lilies and a ceramic pelican rest peacefully beside fishing lures and lemons. Yet directly behind this domestic arrangement, dark plumes of smoke billow across a stormy sea—a striking commentary on how we cling to frivolous, pretty details while the surrounding world unhinges.

Rod Conrad, "Introspection," 30 x 20 in. Acrylic on wood.

Surreal Views and Beyond the Everyday are on display through August 28th at the Maude Kerns Art Center on East 15th Avenue.