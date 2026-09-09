© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Viz City

Susan Chapin's Biting Dada Assemblages at Emerald Art Center

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Female figure made of vegetable steamer skirt, bone legs and Barbie boot
Susan Appleton Chapin, "Miss Giving," vegetable steamer skirt, bone legs and Barbie boot
Portrait of Susan Appleton Chapin, Assemblage Artist (white, female, fifty-ish, big smile, blue eyes)
Sandy Brown Jensen
Portrait of Susan Appleton Chapin, Assemblage Artist

What do doll limbs, rusty nails, dried paint tubes, and old fuses have in common? In the hands of artist Susan Appleton Chapin, they become uncanny relics of our disposable world.

Her exhibition at the Emerald Art Center is titled Thirty-Three for Thirty-Nine—featuring thirty-three mixed-media assemblages, priced at just thirty-nine dollars each. Chapin insists on complete accessibility, inviting visitors to take these rescued objects home.

Steeped in Dadaism, Chapin refuses pristine materials, leaning into wabi-sabi—locating meaning in the broken and overlooked. Chapin engages in radical, subversive collage: a three-dimensional cabinet of curiosities built entirely from cultural cast-offs.

Susan Appleton Chapin, "There Are As Yet Few Who Feel It As You and I Do," Sentimental thrift-store painting of a young girl cradling a doll with lashed dismembered plastic doll body to the canvas, its severed head dangling below on a string.
Susan Appleton Chapin, "There Are As Yet Few Who Feel It As You and I Do," Old doll

Consider “There Are As Yet Few Who Feel It As You and I Do.” Chapin starts with a sentimental thrift-store painting of a young girl cradling a doll. But Chapin punctures that domestic nostalgia by lashing a dismembered plastic doll body to the canvas, its severed head dangling below on a string.

The collision between pristine sentiment and physical rupture is startling and thought-provoking.

A tiny electronic figure made of wire mesh, ceramic fuses, and resistors stands atop vintage Scrabble tiles spelling "ENID," set against a cityscape photograph.
Susan Appleton Chapin, "Enid," Electrical part and metal screen dress

Nearby in a piece titled “Enid,” a tiny electronic figure made of wire mesh, ceramic fuses, and resistors stands atop vintage Scrabble tiles spelling "ENID," set against a cityscape photograph. It reads like a watchful sentinel of our technological footprint.

Nail and jello assemblage
Susan Appleton Chapin, "23 Dec. 1985," Nails and Jello

In another piece titled “23 Dec. 1985,” a cluster of nails erupts from red Jello on film, echoing the ready-mades of Man Ray. Each construction acts as an open-ended puzzle, daring us to find order within modern debris.

Meet the artist at the opening reception this Friday, September 11th, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. during the Downtown Springfield Second Friday Art Walk.

Ragged cardboard figure with staples and nails
Susan Appleton Chapin, "Talk, Talk, Talk," Embroidered found paper

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
See stories by Sandy Brown Jensen