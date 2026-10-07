Solving the Five-Inch Circle: Parking Meter Art

What happens when artists encounter an empty five-inch circular void and jump in to make a world?

Eugene's Parking Meter Project: Karin Clarke of Karin Clarke Gallery considers beauty

That creative spark forms the heart of the Parking Meter Art Show, running through November at The Oblivion Gallery on Cross Street in Eugene. While much attention has focused on the guerrilla origins of downtown’s meter project, the gallery retrospective reveals something purely artistic: the sheer inventive genius required to conquer the round format.

Eugene's Parking Meter Project: Artist Erin honors the Oblivion Gallery's mascot pig

Seeing what peers were creating in empty coin vaults on the sidewalk, forty regional creators answered the call, tackling the geometric challenge using wildly different mediums and structural strategies.

Eugene's Parking Meter Project: Erin's clay baby face

Consider piece number 417 from Clay Space. Rather than treating the circle as a flat medallion, the ceramicist turns it into an architectural relief. A baby’s contemplative face peers outward from behind an arched, textured brick casement, transforming a small round opening into an ancient window looking out onto the world.

Eugene's Parking Meter Project: KLCCs Brian Bull had waffles on his mind

Nearby, piece number 475 by Brian Bull tackles the circle with culinary wit. Bull turns the circular frame into a personal pan pizza, sculpting bubbly cheese, textured crust, charred green peppers, and plump pepperoni slices that push past the rim.

Eugene's Parking Meter Project: Erin's s'graffito birds

Then there is piece number 247 by Erin. Working in black-and-white sgraffito-style ceramic, Erin fills every square millimeter of the disk with an explosive vortex of birds, their wings overlapping in dense, dynamic, rotational motion that turns the static perimeter into swirling flight.

Eugene's Parking Meter Project—Googly Blue Eyes

Other artists, like Jud Turner, even built kinetic, three-dimensional contraptions with swiveling blue eyes that rotate freely inside the meter rim.

Partial Gallery View of the Parking Meter Project in the Oblivion Gallery through November

Each work is offered at just thirty dollars, supporting local artists and the Warehouse District Art Hop. Step into Oblivion Gallery to see miniature ingenuity at its best.