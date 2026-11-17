What if our mossy forests and tidepools were home to saints—not human martyrs, but bears, owls, and kelp?

Step inside the Karin Clarke Gallery on Willamette Street in downtown Eugene, and you’ll enter the spellbinding world of Forest Communities, featuring eighteen new paintings by beloved local artist Olga Volchkova. Trained in classical Russian Orthodox icon painting and art restoration, Volchkova playfully subverts this ancient, solemn artform. She paints with the precision of a field botanist and the reverence of an iconographer, canonizing living creatures as sacred beings.

The show is a feast for curious eyes of every age, offering layered stories where sharp science meets fairy-tale wonder.

Saint Bearberry -2023

Acrylic & gesso on wood panel

20" x 24” Original



Consider St. Bearberry. Within an arched bower of glossy leaves and waxen, pink-tipped blossoms, a soulful black bear gazes outward, a sprig of red bearberries dangling gently from its mouth. Below, a young girl with braided hair sits nestled in undergrowth alongside curling fiddleheads, an ancient snail, and a black snake. It is an intimate woodland Eden that immediately captures young imaginations.

The Lichen of Three Kingdoms, 2026

Wood & acrylic

24" x 30"



In The Lichen of Three Kingdoms, Volchkova celebrates the biological magic of symbiosis. A great horned owl stares with fierce, gold-ringed eyes, crowned by a roosting bat and an Atlas moth, surrounded by pine cones, feathers, wild strawberries, and plump berries. The radiant, gold-lined ground hums with life.

Miracle of the Coastal Community, 2025

Wood & acrylic

24" x 30"



Then look to the sea in Miracle of the Ocean Community. Beneath an incandescent marine sun, a youthful guardian stands encased in golden segmented armor amidst swaying giant kelp, flanked by a curious spotted seal and a swirling octopus.

Forest Communities runs through November 28th at Karin Clarke Gallery. Bring a child, a naturalist friend, or just your own wide-open eyes.