Thursday, University of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him sixth overall.

Now, Herbert is the sixth quarterback and the 18th player in UO history to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Last year, Herbert decided to forego the opportunity to participate in the 2019 NFL Draft in order to finish his senior year at the UO.

Herbert finished his senior season at the UO, finishing second in program history in passing yards (10,541) and passing touchdowns (95). Herbert helped guide Oregon to win its third Pac-12 Championship Game as well as being titled the Rose Bowl Game Offensive MVP.

He is also the second Pac-12 player to be named the William V. Campbell Trophy winner, an award given to the top academic scholar and athlete in college football.

Career Highlights