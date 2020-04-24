UO Quarterback Justin Herbert Picked 6th in NFL Draft
Thursday, University of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him sixth overall.
Now, Herbert is the sixth quarterback and the 18th player in UO history to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Last year, Herbert decided to forego the opportunity to participate in the 2019 NFL Draft in order to finish his senior year at the UO.
Herbert finished his senior season at the UO, finishing second in program history in passing yards (10,541) and passing touchdowns (95). Herbert helped guide Oregon to win its third Pac-12 Championship Game as well as being titled the Rose Bowl Game Offensive MVP.
He is also the second Pac-12 player to be named the William V. Campbell Trophy winner, an award given to the top academic scholar and athlete in college football.
Career Highlights
Three-time Academic All-America first team honoree (2017, 2018, 2019).
Two-time Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year (2018, 2019).
Led Oregon to a 29-13 record over 42 career starts, including a 27-8 mark over the final three seasons.
Had a TD pass in 40 of 42 career starts, including a streak of 35 consecutive games.
Finished second in Oregon history in TD passes (95) and passing yards (10,541), good for sixth and 14th, respectively, in Pac-12 history.
Holds the program record for most TD passes (54) and passing yards (5,904) inside Autzen Stadium.
Oregon was 19-3 and averaged 42.8 points per game over Herbert’s 22 starts in Autzen Stadium.
Nine career 300-yard games are second most in program history.
Threw a TD pass to 24 different players over his career.
Had 50 career TD passes and just four interceptions in the red zone.