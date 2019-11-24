The Arizona State Sun Devils put an end to the Ducks’ 9 game winning streak in Tempe. The 31 – 28 loss was their first in Pac-12 play. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert threw two interceptions and the Duck defense was without receiver Jaylon Redd, who was out due to an injury.

The Beavers lost to the Washington state Cougars in Pullman. The Beavers had been up by 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars made a touchdown in the last couple of seconds, winning 54-53.

The Ducks and Beavers face off in the Civil War game on November 30th in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks last week clinched the PAC-12 North Division. They’ll play for the Pac-12 title and a Rose bowl berth on December 6th. The Beavers are looking to be bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.