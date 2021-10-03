Oregon State fans rushed the field after Everett Hayes kicked a 24-yard-field goal to push the Beavers to victory over the University of Washington Huskies, 27-24 in Corvallis Saturday.

The Beavers were scoreless in the first quarter but went into halftime with a 14-10 lead. A late rally by the Huskies (2-3) tied the score at 24 before the Beavers got into position for the winning field goal.

OSU’s B.J. Baylor had 20 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Colletto scored the only other Beavers touchdown.

Oregon State’s win combined with Stanford’s upset of No. 3 Oregon in overtime puts the Beavers (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) in first place in the Pac-12 North for the first time in program history.

Up Next:

OSU hits the road to take on Washington State (2-3) Oct.9.

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