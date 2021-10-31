Oregon State suffered a 39-25 road loss to Cal Saturday, moving the Beavers down to third in the Pac 12 North standings.

The Golden Bears (3-5) took the lead early, blanking the Beavers 10-0 in the first quarter. By the half, OSU narrowed the gap and was down 17-10, but a partially blocked punt followed by a touchdown pass from Cal quarterback Chase Garbers late in the third had the Beavers down 31-17 heading into the fourth. OSU ended the game down by 14.

OSU quarterback Chance Nolan was 15-of-26 with 243 yards passing and two TDs. He also threw two interceptions.

Trevon Bradford caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers, while Deshaun Fenwick added another score. Avery Roberts had seven tackles for OSU.

This was the second loss for the Beavers (5-3 overall, 3-2 in Pac 12) in the last three games.

Up Next:

Oregon State visits Colorado (2-6 overall, 1-4 Pac 12) Saturday, Nov. 6.