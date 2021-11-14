Oregon State is bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 after their dominant 35-14 win over Stanford Saturday in Corvallis.

The win also snapped the Beavers’ 11-game losing streak against the Cardinal and moved them back into second place in the Pac 12 North standings. The Beavers are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Pac 12 play.

Chance Nolan passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a score in the win. Three other Beavers, B.J Baylor, Trevon Bradford, and Teagan Quitoriano, had one score each. On the defensive side, Kitan Oladapo had four solo tackles.

Up Next:

The Beavers host Arizona State (7-3 overall, 5-2 Pac 12) Sat., Nov. 20.