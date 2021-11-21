No. 4 Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes were ended after Saturday’s 38-7 loss to No. 24 Utah.

The Ducks went into the must-win game leading the Pac 12 North, while the Utes were atop the Pac 12 South.

Anthony Brown threw for 231 yards and a touchdown for Oregon (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac 12). That was the only touchdown for the Ducks, whose offense faltered for the duration of the game.

Oregon was plagued with injuries and were without senior receivers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd to start the game. Safety and defensive leader Verone McKinley was injured in the second quarter and did not return.

Utah’s Tavion Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (8-3 overall, 7-1 Pac-12) wrap up a share of the Pac-12 South title and a spot in the conference championship game.

The loss puts Oregon out of contention for a spot in the College Football Playoffs and also puts them in a precarious position in the Pac 12 North standings. Oregon State (7-4 overall, 5-3 Pac 12) won their match-up against Arizona State Saturday, keeping them in second place in the Pac 12 North. The Ducks and Beavers meet Sat., Nov. 27 where the Pac 12 North title will be decided.

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