A strong second half showing helped lead No. 5 Oregon to a 38-24 win over Washington State Saturday in Eugene.

Washington State (5-5 overall, 4-3 Pac 12) tied the game at 14 before halftime but Oregon pulled away in the third quarter.

Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 135 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 123 yards and another score. Travis Dye scored two touchdowns, rushing for 88 yards and going 6-for-25 in receiving.

Byron Caldwell rushed for 98 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Collectively, the Ducks rushed for more than 300 yards for the second straight game.

The win was the fifth straight for the Ducks (9-1 overall, 6-1 Pac 12) and extended their home winning streak to 18. Cougars QB Jayden de Laura threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Up Next:

Oregon travels to Pac 12 South leader Utah (7-3 overall, 6-1 Pac 12) on Sat. Nov. 20.