Pac 12 North title comes into focus for Oregon State after Saturday's win over ASU
One week after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, Oregon State remains in contention for the Pac 12 North division title following Saturday’s 24- 10 victory over Arizona state.
The Beavers led from the start and went into the half up 17-0. OSU was scoreless in the third, but Jack Colletto’s 47 yard run for a touchdown on fourth-and-2 gave the Beavers a 24-10 lead with 11:24 remaining. It was the eighth rushing touchdown of the season for Colletto. B.J. Baylor led Oregon State’s offense with 150 yards rushing.
The win places more importance on the upcoming match-up with No. 4 Oregon (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac 12) who fell 38-7 to No. 24 Utah Saturday.
The Beavers (7-4 overall, 5-3 Pac 12) will make the short trip to Eugene on Nov. 27 with the Pac 12 North division title and a spot in the Pac 12 Championship game on the line.
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