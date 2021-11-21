One week after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, Oregon State remains in contention for the Pac 12 North division title following Saturday’s 24- 10 victory over Arizona state.

The Beavers led from the start and went into the half up 17-0. OSU was scoreless in the third, but Jack Colletto’s 47 yard run for a touchdown on fourth-and-2 gave the Beavers a 24-10 lead with 11:24 remaining. It was the eighth rushing touchdown of the season for Colletto. B.J. Baylor led Oregon State’s offense with 150 yards rushing.

The win places more importance on the upcoming match-up with No. 4 Oregon (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac 12) who fell 38-7 to No. 24 Utah Saturday.

The Beavers (7-4 overall, 5-3 Pac 12) will make the short trip to Eugene on Nov. 27 with the Pac 12 North division title and a spot in the Pac 12 Championship game on the line.

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