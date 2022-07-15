© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

Dead killer whale incident prompts ODFW to remind people of crabbing gear regulations

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM PDT
071422_crabby McClaw_lg.jpg
ODFW
A gear buoy marked with the owner's full name and phone number.

Recent sightings of a dead orca tangled in crabbing gear have spurred a public awareness campaign across Oregon.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says their agency and Oregon State University have examined gear taken from the mammal’s carcass, after its most recent appearance near the mouth of the Coquille River July 7th.

DeadOrca_Found02.jpg
NOAA Fisheries.
The body has deteriorated quite a bit since it was first spotted, but it's hoped a genetic analysis of any available remnants can help scientists learn more about this orca.

A marine resources program manager says the gear wasn’t marked with the owner’s name, per Oregon regulations. Gear also has to have either an address, phone number, ODFW ID number, or vessel ID number.

The gear wrapped around the orca also had a sport-type crab pot, and was recently deployed. It’s unknown if the orca died before or after becoming entangled.

In a press release, the ODFW says "recreational crab pots or rings used in the open ocean water and bays must have surface buoys for buoyancy so the gear can be retrieved. By regulation, the buoys must be marked with the owners first and last name or business name and at least one of the following: permanent address, phone number, ODFW ID number or vessel identification number. The information must be visible, legible, and permanent. This regulation does not apply to recreational crabbing from piers, jetties, or the beach where the pot is attached to shore while it is fishing.

"Marked surface buoys help managers identify which fisheries and areas along the coast are associated with marine life entanglements. More importantly, proper marking of buoys and floats helps managers develop ways to prevent entanglements in the future."

More information can be found on the ODFW’s marine life entanglement website.

Report entangled whales or other marine animals to NOAA Fisheries’ Entanglement Reporting Hotline 1-877-SOS-WHAL (1-877-767-9425) or the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF CH-16. Photographs and videos showing entangled gear is helpful as is a general location and species if known. Check NOAA Fisheries entangled whale reporting brochure for more information.

