Search for dead orca in coastal Oregon waters ends

An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the case surrounding a dead orca floating off the Oregon Coast has been closed, without any successful retrieval of the mammal’s body.

In an email to KLCC, NOAA said there have been no more sightings of the carcass since a fisherman first posted a photo of it on June 27th, about 25 to 30 miles off of Newport.

The case was closed Friday as it’s likely the body sank.

NOAA had been providing guidance to the United States Coast Guard in trying to track the dead orca, which appeared to be tangled up in fishing or crabbing gear. Scientists had hoped to learn the orca’s cause of death.

