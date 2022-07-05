© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Search for dead orca in coastal Oregon waters ends

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM PDT
DeadOrca_IFish.jpg
ifish.net
An image shared on ifish.net shows a dead orca entangled with what appears to be some type of fishing or crabbing gear. A seagull is perched on the mammal's body.

An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the case surrounding a dead orca floating off the Oregon Coast has been closed, without any successful retrieval of the mammal’s body.

In an email to KLCC, NOAA said there have been no more sightings of the carcass since a fisherman first posted a photo of it on June 27th, about 25 to 30 miles off of Newport.

The case was closed Friday as it’s likely the body sank.

NOAA had been providing guidance to the United States Coast Guard in trying to track the dead orca, which appeared to be tangled up in fishing or crabbing gear. Scientists had hoped to learn the orca’s cause of death.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Environment
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content