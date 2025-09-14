© 2025 KLCC

Everett AquaSox defeat Eugene Emeralds for NWL championship

KLCC
Published September 14, 2025 at 10:04 AM PDT
Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds closed their 2025 season Saturday with a disappointing 6 to 3 loss to the Everett AquaSox.

Everett took 3 of 4 games in the final series to win their first Northwest League championship since 2010.

Although falling short of the title, the Emeralds led the league for most runs scored.

The Emeralds have been looking for a new park to call home since Eugene voters rejected public funding for a new stadium. They plan to stay at PK Park through at least 2027.

The 2026 season will begin April 3rd, in Eugene, with a game against the Hillsboro Hops.
