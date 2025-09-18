© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beavers face Ducks in longstanding rivalry Saturday in Eugene

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:45 PM PDT
The 129th meeting of between University of Oregon and Oregon State University football is Saturday, Sept, 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
KLCC
The 129th meeting of between University of Oregon and Oregon State University football is Saturday, Sept, 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks and Beavers meet for their annual Rivalry Game Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

It will be the 129th meeting between the two teams and comes as Oregon State is winless in their first three games of the season.

No. 6 Oregon is 3-0 after notching dominant wins against Montana State, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern.

The Rivalry Game held more gravitas when both teams were part of the Pac-12, a league that saw 10 teams, including Oregon depart for other conferences in 2024.

In speaking to the press this week, Beavers Coach Trent Bray said, “It’s a big game because you’re playing a team in the top 10. That resonates with every player. The Oregon versus Oregon State for a player? Yeah, it’s not what it used to be. Conference alignment, guys are moving from here to there, so that part of it for the players- now for the fans are different, but for the players, it’s a game against a top-level opponent and that’s the exciting thing in an environment that’s going to be great.”

Ducks coach Dan Lanning agreed this annual game is important.

“This game still means a lot to us, for sure. It’s state rights- it’s the opportunity to play a team that’s in state, just down the road," he said. "A lot of fans grew up either Ducks or Beavs in our community and in this state. This game means a lot to a lot of people, and certainly means a lot to the people on our team.”

Bray, a former Beaver player, is in his second season as head coach and has gone 5-10 overall in his time at the helm. Given the lackluster record, when asked if he is still the person to lead this team, Bray responded yes, and said he feels that way for the same reasons why he took over the program in 2024.

“I love this place, love this program, I think we got good coaches, we got good players. We got to continue to get better and continue to get the best out of these guys,” said Bray.

Lanning, in his 4th season with the Ducks, boasts a 38-6 record. He led the Ducks to the Big Ten title in their first year in the conference, and then to the National Championship game where the Ducks fell to Ohio State.

One the line Saturday is the nation's longest active nonconference home winning streak: the Ducks have won 36 straight nonconference games at Autzen Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 3:00 Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten network.
Tags
Sports Duck FootballBeavers FootballUniversity of OregonOregon State UniversityTrent BrayDan LanningRivalry GamePac-12College Football
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross
Related Content