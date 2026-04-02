Eugene Emeralds continue search for new stadium as 2026 season begins

The Eugene Emeralds will play their first home games of the season this weekend, as the team continues its search for a new baseball stadium.

The Ems want to leave University of Oregon’s PK Park for a facility that meets Major League Baseball's requirements for minor league teams.

The team has said it could lose its affiliation with the San Francisco Giants if it doesn't find somewhere to go. But in 2024, Eugene voters declined to help build that stadium in town.

Now, the team is pitching Medford on the construction of a new facility there. Ems General Manager Matt Dompe said they’re now drafting designs and working out a price tag.

“Every step so far has moved the ball forward, so there's no reason to not be optimistic down there," said Dompe. "We're just as optimistic, I'd say, as we were when we were at this point in the process here in Eugene.”

Jefferson Public Radio reported in March that some Medford leaders had expressed weariness around the potential cost, which city staff has estimated to be between $60 million and $130 million.

In the meantime, Dompe said the Ems will remain in Eugene through at least 2027. The team has a lease at PK Park through 2029.

This year, he said the team has worked out a better schedule with the Oregon Ducks to share the stadium, giving the Ems more time to practice before games.

"Minor league baseball is all about development, so the Giants are pretty excited about being on the field a little bit earlier on these game days here in the spring," said Dompe.

The Ems' series against the Hillsboro Hops starts Friday evening and will continue through the weekend.

"We've developed this mantra of keeping the party going for as long as we're here in Eugene," said Dompe, "And I think the fans are really on board with that."