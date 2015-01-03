Traffic on Highway 101 near milepost 130 closed highway traffic for approximately 7 hours Friday night. Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash involving a Mazda pickup and a tractor trailer carrying frozen foods. The driver of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Good Samaritan in Corvallis, and then to Legacy Emmanuel in Portland. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. As a result of the crash, 100 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway and into the nearby ravine. The investigation and clean-up is continuing.

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