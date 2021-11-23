Thanksgiving week will bring extra traffic to the region’s roadways.

“There’s going to be a lot of folks out there," said Angela Beers Seydel, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. "Things are kind of getting back to normal levels. We’re expecting to see a lot more travelers on the road over this weekend.”

Drivers in Oregon can check conditions on ODOT’s website, tripcheck.com , before heading out.

In addition to holiday-related travel, thousands of people are expected to drive to football games including the state high school playoffs in Cottage Grove and Hillsboro, as well as the rivalry game between Oregon State and the University of Oregon on Saturday in Eugene.

Meanwhile, AAA says Oregon’s gas prices are at their highest level ever for Thanksgiving, at a statewide average of $3.78 per gallon. That compares to a national average of $3.40 per gallon.

Prices are even higher in Eugene, where the average price is $3.80 per gallon. According to AAA, the highest average prices in Oregon are in the Medford and Ashland areas, where the current average price is $3.95 per gallon.