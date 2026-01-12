© 2026 KLCC

The City of Eugene wants input on making Polk Street safer for bicyclists

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM PST
A person walks across a two-lane street near a pedestrian crossing sign
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Polk Street and 16th Street, as seen on Jan. 7, 2026. The Amazon Creek bike path crosses Polk nearby.

The City of Eugene has added bike lanes to several streets in recent years, including 8th Avenue and High Street. Now, the city is eyeing a 16-block corridor of Polk Street to add a north-south biking connection.

Polk Street, which connects the Whiteaker neighborhood with the Friendly neighborhood, was identified in 2017 as a key, but unsafe route for bicyclists. The corridor has two lanes of traffic, with on-street parking on both sides of the street. In 2023, the MOV Eugene community group identified the portion of the street from 2nd Avenue to 18th Avenue as the target for bike lanes.

Funds from the 2022 street repair bond are set to cover the cost, and Eugene’s Public Works spokesperson Marion Suitor Barnes said residents can help shape the design.

“The intention is bike lanes,” Suitor Barnes told KLCC. “What those look like, we have a lot of different types of bike lanes in Eugene: protected, buffered, just regular, non-protected. Obviously we're not just going to take away dozens and dozens of parking spots without community input.”

Barnes said the city wants to hear from neighbors, as well as those who bike or travel on Polk Street. An online survey is available until Feb. 6, and an in-person community meeting is set for Jan. 21.

The city expects to finalize the design this spring, and engineering and construction will occur over the next two years.
Transportation City of EugeneMarion Suitor Barnesbike lanesWhiteakerPolk Street
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
