Protected bike lanes are coming to a stretch of East 24th in South Eugene

After public input, the City of Eugene is moving forward with plans to put protected bike lanes on East 24th Avenue in the South University neighborhood.

The stretch between Agate Street and Amazon Parkway passes a small shopping area, the Eugene YMCA and Roosevelt Middle School. The road also connects to the Amazon Bike Path.

Marion Suitor Barnes with Eugene Public Works said the public expressed a preference for something different from the protected bike lanes in other parts of town. Instead of tall bollards, the separation from vehicle traffic will be lower to the ground.

“They’re kind of like speed bumps but they’re kind of diagonal,” she said. “The thing about them is that they go in the ground using bolts and so they’re moveable.”

Zicla website The city is looking to use low, modular curbs, such as Zicla Zebras for the protected bike lanes on East 24th. This is an illustration of the Zebra configuration.

The city had obtained a grant from ODOT for the bollard-style bike lanes. But, Suitor Barnes says they’re hopeful that they’ll be able to modify the grant.

The project will require eliminating about 70 parking spots.

“The removal of the parking process is through an administrative order,” she said. “There’s still an appeals process that’s happening. So, community members still have the option to go in and lodge an appeal.”

The Administrative Order was issued on April 17 and the public can appeal within 30 days of that order.

Suitor Barnes said, if that order goes forward, the city will start with repaving the road. The bike lane improvements will come later.

There’s a community meeting on the project on May 13 at 6 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School.

