Protected bike lanes proposed for East 24th Ave in Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:58 AM PST
City of Eugene

Eugene transportation planners are considering adding protected bike lanes on East 24th Avenue. The city is seeking public input on the proposal.

The idea is to build bollard protected bike lanes on 24th between the Amazon path and Agate Street in south Eugene.

There’s already a bike lane on the street, but bollards would add additional protection for cyclists.

Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Protected bike lanes were recently installed on 8th Avenue in downtown Eugene.

City spokesperson Marion Suitor Barnes said 24th is a primary biking route for three schools, Edison Elementary, Roosevelt Middle, and South Eugene High. It’s also home to the new Eugene YMCA.

“That is an incredibly well-traveled area,” she said. “People are using that all the time. And we also want to encourage people to bike to the Y because they’re very popular and they have a finite amount of parking as well and they have a fantastic bike barn.”

Suitor Barnes said the trade-off would be the loss of car-parking spots on 24th. Similar infrastructure is in place in downtown Eugene, although some protected bike lanes feature raised concrete medians, rather than bollards.

The city has applied for grant funding for the project.

Comments are being accepted online at the City of Eugene's website. There’s also a public meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School.
Transportation City of EugeneSouth Eugenebike lanes
