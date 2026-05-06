Construction of new Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis is complete

Construction on the new Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis is complete, featuring an earthquake-resistant design and improved pedestrian access.

On Wednesday, the City of Corvallis and the Oregon Department of Transportation hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the bridge. Community members were invited to walk along the new pedestrian path and view the art that adorns the railing.

The old Van Buren Bridge opened more than a century ago. It was vulnerable to earthquakes and had weight restrictions for large vehicles.

The ODOT Region 2 manager, Savannah Crawford, said a focus of this project was to not only serve those who travel by car, but to improve access for cyclists and pedestrians.

“A unique aspect of this bridge is it has a separated multi-use path for folks to access in addition to the two lanes of traffic,” said Crawford.

She also highlighted the art featured on the bridge, which showcases carved motifs of plants and animals native to Oregon.

“It also has a lot of art features on it, underneath and on top, where we've incorporated some tribal art as part of our design, which is something that we don't typically do,” said Crawford.

The bridge’s supports feature a carved mural of an Oregon landscape and flowing river, created by Steph Littlebird, who is an artist and enrolled member of Oregon’s Grand Ronde Confederated Tribes.

Along with the new bridge, the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and NW First Street has a new traffic signal and crossing area for pedestrians.