Corvallis’ new Van Buren Bridge will partially open soon

Next week, pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic will be welcomed onto one lane of the new Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis.

After nearly two years in construction, the bridge will be partially opened to those traveling eastbound out of downtown Corvallis. One lane of motorized traffic as well as a double wide multimodal path will be available starting July 28.

The new bridge replaces the 1913 original, which, after more than 100 years, was no longer suitable for use, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The original steel frame could not withstand heavy weights and was not earthquake-safe.

“Even a firetruck full of water was not able to use that bridge to get from one side of Corvallis to the other,” said Mindy McCartt, a spokesperson for ODOT.

Public safety was a large concern when designing the new bridge, which has a new element that makes it earthquake safe.

“There’s lots of things that make bridges seismically safe,” said McCartt. “This one in particular has joints on both sides of the bridge that actually move and gyrate, so if the ground is moving, it will move as well.”

The multimodal path also acts as a safety measure, aimed at giving pedestrians and bikers enough room to travel alongside vehicles. There are two lanes of pedestrian traffic and two bike lanes.

For now, travelers will share the bridge with construction crews that are continuing work on the span. ODOT urges travelers to use caution, slow down, and watch for workers.