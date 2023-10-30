© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Replacement for historic Corvallis bridge to reroute traffic

KLCC | By Noah Camuso
Published October 30, 2023 at 6:49 AM PDT
A temporary highway bridge constructed next to the old bridge
ODOT
ODOT will soon direct traffic to a temporary bridge that parallels the 110-year-old Van Buren Bridge, seen in the background.

In just a few weeks, the last vehicles will drive over the Van Buren Bridge, a Corvallis landmark that’s been standing for more than a century.

In mid-November, drivers heading east from Corvallis toward I-5 will have to take a temporary one-lane bridge while the permanent replacement is being constructed.

Unlike the old bridge, the temporary detour won’t have weight restrictions, meaning busses, firetrucks and other heavy vehicles can cross it safely. It’ll also have a lane for bicyclists and pedestrians.

ODOT Spokesperson Mindy Mccartt said the agency is working with historical organizations in the area to honor the old bridge’s legacy.

“The construction of that bridge actually began in 1912 and it opened and was built in 1913,” Mccartt said. “That’s a lot of history that’s been over the top of that Van Buren Bridge.”

The new, permanent replacement for the Van Buren Bridge is expected to open in mid 2025. You can find more information about the new bridge on ODOT’s website.
Tags
Transportation Van Buren BridgeODOTcorvallis
Noah Camuso
Noah Camuso is a freelance reporter for KLCC.
See stories by Noah Camuso
Related Content