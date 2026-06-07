A popular Oregon coastal bike route gets an updated map

Just in time for summer, there is a newly updated Oregon Coast Bike Route map.

“This route is incredibly popular,” said Ian Davidson, Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. “We get requests from all across the country and folks from all across the world come to Oregon to ride this route.”

Davidson said this is the first update to the map in about a decade. It includes new route changes, and helpful information for cyclists.

“For example, we encourage people to bike from north to south because of the prevailing winds,” he said. “That may not be something that you realize right from the get-go if you’re not familiar with the coast and the wind patterns during peak riding season.”

Most of the route is along coastal Highway 101 from Astoria to the California border.

Davidson said the map offers safety information and reminders about state law. He said Oregon’s safe passing law requires drivers to slow down and wait until it’s safe to pass a cyclist, giving them plenty of room.

He said to be mindful of people out on the road, whether they’re cycling, walking or driving.

On June 11, there’s an event at the state capitol in Salem to unveil the new map and celebrate the 55th anniversary of Oregon’s “Bike Bill.”

The bill requires all governments in Oregon to build bicycle and pedestrian assets whenever there is a construction, reconstruction, or relocation of a road or street.