© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McKenzie Pass will be open on Monday after seasonal closure

KLCC
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:28 PM PDT
ODOT says even without snow to blow, there is still plenty of work to do before the pass is ready to open. This photo is from June, 2026.
ODOT
ODOT says even without snow to blow, there is still plenty of work to do before the pass is ready to open. This photo is from June 2026.

The highway over McKenzie Pass will reopen on Monday, June 15. The Oregon Department of Transportation says Oregon 242 has been closed for the winter season since Nov. 6.

ODOT reminds drivers to share the road with cyclists and pedestrians. The narrow, winding road is a popular scenic route. It connects McKenzie Bridge in Lane County to Sisters in Deschutes County.

It’s closed every year, typically between early November and mid-June due to the challenges and costs of maintaining it over the winter.
Tags
News Briefs Highway 242Oregon Department of Transportation