McKenzie Pass will be open on Monday after seasonal closure

The highway over McKenzie Pass will reopen on Monday, June 15. The Oregon Department of Transportation says Oregon 242 has been closed for the winter season since Nov. 6.

ODOT reminds drivers to share the road with cyclists and pedestrians. The narrow, winding road is a popular scenic route. It connects McKenzie Bridge in Lane County to Sisters in Deschutes County.

It’s closed every year, typically between early November and mid-June due to the challenges and costs of maintaining it over the winter.

