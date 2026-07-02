Oregon roads are expected to be busy over the holiday weekend

Officials expect a record number of Oregonians to be traveling by car for the long Fourth of July weekend, despite high gas prices. There will also be people visiting Oregon from other places.

AAA estimates a record 72.2 million Americans, including more than 877,000 Oregonians, will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. That’s up just half a percent from last year.

Most travelers — about 85% — will drive, with 61.4 million Americans expected on the roads. Air travel makes up 8%, or nearly 5.9 million people. Other travel, including cruises, is up more than 5%.

The busiest travel days are expected July 2 and July 5, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

“We expect it to be really busy on the popular routes to the coast and to the gorge, especially anywhere across the mountains,” said David House with the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Give yourself a lot of extra time. Just plan for it to take longer, because there will be a lot of people on the road. Go early if you can, and be prepared. Have some extra snacks and water with you. Make sure your vehicle is ready to travel as well.”

House said to be aware of road work areas on the major highways, even if people aren’t working. A big project is underway on Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge.

“A good reminder is to give yourself a lot of extra time there, because we do have a bridge replacement project east of Portland, the McCord Creek Bridge,” House said. “We are diverting both directions of traffic onto one side of the bridge while we replace the other, so it's down to one lane in each direction in that spot, and we do see backups there, so prepare some extra time if you're going into the gorge.

House said the dry summer and ongoing drought is another thing to be conscious of.

“It's always illegal to throw something burning from your car, and extremely dangerous,” said House. “And it's also important not to park your car on any kind of grass or anything that's, you know, dry vegetation, because the exhaust system can easily start a fire.”

Fortunately, the weather isn’t expected to be especially hot over the holiday weekend. House advises giving yourself extra time and packing water, snacks and an emergency kit.

As always, House reminds drivers to be sober, well-rested and patient on the roads.