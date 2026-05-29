KLCC wins two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2026

KLCC has won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence, from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

This is the 7th year that KLCC has won the Overall Excellence award, recognizing the station’s impact through its news coverage of issues important to Oregon communities, such as education, infrastructure development, and ecological conservation efforts.

"These awards represent the hard work of the entire KLCC news team,” said KLCC News Director, Chris Lehman. “I'm proud of our reporters and hosts for their dedication to quality journalism during a challenging year."

KLCC also received top honors in the “Excellence in Writing” category for a compilation of reporting by Brian Bull.

“The work of this outstanding team exudes devotion to craft and service to our community,” said General Manager Jim Rondeau. “We’re proud of each of them for their accomplishments, and thankful to our members for supporting non-profit, independent journalism.”

Since 1971, the RTDNA has been presenting the regional Murrow Awards, which are considered to be among the most prestigious journalism awards. They are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

All regional winners advance for consideration at the national award level, and those winners will be announced in the fall.