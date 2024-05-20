KLCC earns three 2024 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including 6th consecutive "Overall Excellence"

KLCC's news department has been recognized with three 2024 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). This was the sixth consecutive year that KLCC was honored for “Overall Excellence,” also placing first in the "Best Newscast" and "Continuing Coverage" categories.

“Newsgathering is truly a team effort,” said KLCC News Director Chris Lehman. “All three of these awards represent the hard work and dedication of our entire news team.”

The regional Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in news, recognizing teams and stories that demonstrate the expertise, ethics, and impact of high quality journalism. KLCC was honored in the "Radio - Small Market" category in Region 1, which includes Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

"Overall Excellence"

For the sixth year in a row, KLCC was awarded first place in the Overall Excellence category, in recognition of KLCC's breaking news and continuing coverage, feature stories, newscast, and digital news. The winning entry included a newscast by Rachael McDonald, a segment from Oregon On The Record hosted by Michael Dunne, and reporting by Love Cross, Brian Bull, Chris Lehman, Rebecca Hansen-White, Nathan Wilk, Tiffany Eckert, Chrissy Ewald and Jill Burke.

"Best Newscast"

KLCC’s Love Cross won the first-place award in the “Best Newscast” category for the 3rd consecutive year. The prized entry included contributions from Rachael McDonald and Brian Bull.

"Continuing Coverage"

For KLCC's ongoing reporting on the permanent closure of PeaceHealth's University District hospital, the news team earned top honors in the "Continuing Coverage" category.

“At a time when local news is really under stress, KLCC supporters have helped us invest in this outstanding team,” observed General Manager Jim Rondeau. “We’re very proud of these accomplishments and the daily dedication that brings quality coverage to our listeners and readers.”

Regional winners will go on to compete in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

