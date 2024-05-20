© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KLCC earns three 2024 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including 6th consecutive "Overall Excellence"

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:09 PM PDT
KLCC wins three regional 2024 Edward R Murrow Awards

KLCC's news department has been recognized with three 2024 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). This was the sixth consecutive year that KLCC was honored for “Overall Excellence,” also placing first in the "Best Newscast" and "Continuing Coverage" categories.

“Newsgathering is truly a team effort,” said KLCC News Director Chris Lehman. “All three of these awards represent the hard work and dedication of our entire news team.”

The regional Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in news, recognizing teams and stories that demonstrate the expertise, ethics, and impact of high quality journalism. KLCC was honored in the "Radio - Small Market" category in Region 1, which includes Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

"Overall Excellence"
For the sixth year in a row, KLCC was awarded first place in the Overall Excellence category, in recognition of KLCC's breaking news and continuing coverage, feature stories, newscast, and digital news. The winning entry included a newscast by Rachael McDonald, a segment from Oregon On The Record hosted by Michael Dunne, and reporting by Love Cross, Brian Bull, Chris Lehman, Rebecca Hansen-White, Nathan Wilk, Tiffany Eckert, Chrissy Ewald and Jill Burke.

"Best Newscast"
KLCC’s Love Cross won the first-place award in the “Best Newscast” category for the 3rd consecutive year. The prized entry included contributions from Rachael McDonald and Brian Bull.

"Continuing Coverage"
For KLCC's ongoing reporting on the permanent closure of PeaceHealth's University District hospital, the news team earned top honors in the "Continuing Coverage" category.

“At a time when local news is really under stress, KLCC supporters have helped us invest in this outstanding team,” observed General Manager Jim Rondeau. “We’re very proud of these accomplishments and the daily dedication that brings quality coverage to our listeners and readers.”

Regional winners will go on to compete in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Tags
KLCC Announcements
Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
See stories by Brooke Bumgardner