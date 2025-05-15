KLCC wins three 2025 Regional Murrow Awards

KLCC has been recognized with three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The three award-winning entries were:

Excellence in Sound - Vaux’s Swift roosting ritual demonstrates adaptation, congregation…and sacrifice, written and produced by Brian Bull

Excellence in Writing - For a selection of stories by Brian Bull

Feature Reporting - The Decker sisters: Breaking the 'family curse' of breast cancer, written and produced by Tiffany Eckert

“The range of KLCC’s daily coverage, from deeply personal to highly actionable and engaging, upholds the highest aspirations for local journalism,” said General Manager Jim Rondeau. “We’re incredibly proud of our team for their commitment to the Murrow tradition of excellence and public service.”

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Regional winners will go on to compete in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

