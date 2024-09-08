© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ay Caramba! Springfield’s Simpsons mural turns 10

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 8, 2024 at 5:46 AM PDT
People posing for a photo in front of the Simpsons mural.
1 of 10  — SimpsonsMural_Fans01.jpg
A couple fans pose with a Homer Simpson mascot in front of Springfield's famous Simpsons mural.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People at a table during a street party.
2 of 10  — SimpsonsParty_Staffers.jpg
Springfield city staff work a table with Simpsons swag, including t-shirts and "Homer" donuts.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Donuts in a box.
3 of 10  — HomerDonuts01.jpg
The "Homer" donut is a pink-frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles. Many were handed out during the Springfield block party.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman with poster depicting Simpsons mural.
4 of 10  — ElyseDitzel01.jpg
Elyse Ditzel, the PIO for the Springfield City Manager's Office, holds up a commemorative poster marking the mural's 10th anniversary.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman at tent filled with Simpsons swag.
5 of 10  — NancyNewton01.jpg
Nancy Newton, Springfield's City Manager, works a table where visitors can win free prizes celebrating the city and its tie to "The Simpsons."
Brian Bull / KLCC
Mural with the main family characters of The Simpsons animated show.
6 of 10  — SimpsonsMural01.jpg
(From L to R:) Marge, Homer, Bart, Maggie, and Lisa Simpson enjoy the Oregon wilderness, which features several key state icons and features. The mural was unveiled on Aug. 28, 2014.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Lisa Simpson riding a flying horse.
7 of 10  — LisaPegasus.jpg
All across Springfield, various Simpsons-themed murals and pieces appear. This one shows Lisa Simpson riding a Pegasus.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Selma and Patty from The Simpsons.
8 of 10  — PattySelmaBouvier01.jpg
Marge Simpson's sisters, Selma and Patty Bouvier, adorn an alley wall. Like many other pieces, this was done by local mural artist Bayne Gardner.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Comic Book Guy and the three-eyed fish mural.
9 of 10  — ComicBookGuy_01.jpg
Two other recurring characters from "The Simpsons" are the three-eyed fish (frequenting Springfield waters adjacent to Mr. Burns' nuclear plant) and Comic Book Guy.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Ned Flanders and Homer Simpson mural.
10 of 10  — FlandersHomer01.jpg
Ned Flaners (left) and Homer Simpson (right) approach skiing differently.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Don’t have a cow, man, but Springfield’s commemorative mural celebrating its ties to “The Simpsons” has turned 10 years old.

Smiling man with donut.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Josh Matthews of Springfield poses next to the Simpsons mural, with a "Homer" donut.

At this weekend’s block party, Springfield city staff worked a tent and handed out free “Homer” donuts and posters commemorating the large Simpsons mural at 5th and Main Street. 

The 15’ x 30’ piece was unveiled in late August 2014 to much fanfare, including a guest appearance by Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson. 

At the block party, local resident Josh Matthews happily munched on his pink donut with sprinkles, taking in the artwork that shows Marge, Homer, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie enjoying the Oregon forest.  He mentioned that he was here 10 years ago, when the mural was first celebrated.

“Huge fan,” said Matthews. “We have ‘The Simpsons’ murals on the back of our house, too. We’re those kind of fans, so…we love our Simpsons here in Springfield!” 

Matthews told KLCC that his favorite character is Otto the School Bus Driver, and his favorite episode is “The Mysterious Voyage of our Homer” from Season 8, which features Johnny Cash as the voice of a mystical coyote who beckons Homer to find his soulmate after eating a so-called “insanity pepper.” 

Another superfan, Nancy Newton, has been a big fan of Matt Groening’s work since his early days illustrating the alternative comic strip, “Life in Hell”. She’s very pleased to be in charge of the “real Springfield.” 

“Confession: I have been watching ‘The Simpsons’ since I was in my 20s,” said Newton. “So this is the first full circle moment to be the city manager…of Springfield!” 

A "Bigfoot" Homer Simpson mural.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Homer Simpson as Bigfoot, another mural found in Springfield.

Newton is fond of fellow musician and nerd Lisa Simpson, as well as Comic Book Guy

Besides the big mural, other Simpsons artwork by local artist Bayne Gardner can be found across town—like so many sprinkles on a donut. There’s Lisa Simpson riding a Pegasus, and Comic Book Guy in the “Worst Mural Ever.” Ned Flanders shows off his skiing physique, while Mr. Burns and his doting assistant, Smithers, scheme nearby. There’s even a “Bigfoot Homer” from the Season 1 episode, “The Call of the Simpsons.” 

“The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening has confirmed several times that Springfield, Oregon is the location of the show and its many zany characters. An official plaque in Springfield City Hall with a note by Groening is one of the most popular attractions there. 

Elyse Ditzel, a public information officer with the City of Springfield, said they enjoy their relationship with Groening and the creative team behind “The Simpsons.” 

“Their quirky humor just really resonates with the City of Springfield, and so people do get to see the different characters as they walk throughout the city," said Ditzel.

That relationship shows no signs of fading. The animated series is now moving into its 36th season on FOX. 

There was no official program for the 10th anniversary of the Springfield mural. But several staffers told KLCC there could be events for future milestones, such as a character look-a-like contest, or special appearances by Groening, Smith, and other voice actors. 

Copyright 2024, KLCC.
Tags
Arts & Culture The SimpsonsYeardley SmithMatt GroeningCity of Springfield
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Oregon, and remains a contributor to the KLCC news department. He began working with KLCC in June 2016.   In his 27+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content