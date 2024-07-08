© 2024 KLCC

University of Oregon museum exhibit examines violence and government in Latin America

July 8, 2024
Necroarchivos de las Americas: An Unrelenting Search for Justice is a group exhibition on display at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the University of Oregon in Eugene. The exhibition features art that examines political violence. We learn more about the exhibit and the artists behind the work from Adriana Miramontes Olivas, curator of academic programs and Latin American and Caribbean art at the museum.

