Hoyle expresses support for Biden's candidacy

Oregon Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle continues to support President Biden after his recent debate performance led some people to call for Democrats to choose a different nominee.

Hoyle, who represents Oregon's 4th District, said the Biden administration has been able to lower prescription drug costs, invest in infrastructure, support workers and unions. She told KLCC that compared to another Trump presidency, it's a clear choice.

“The most remarkable and noteworthy things that Donald Trump did was lower taxes for the wealthiest Americans and make the middle class pay for it and overturn Roe vs Wade,” she said. “So, our freedoms are at stake and, fundamentally, I’m voting for the Biden / Harris ticket and I’m proud to do so.”

Hoyle said it makes more sense to call for Trump to step down after some of the things he’s said.

For instance, Hoyle highlighted the fact that during the debate, Trump refused to say if he would accept the outcome of an election if he does not win.

“Fundamentally, what should happen, that’s up to Joe Biden. But I will continue to come to this district and talk about what that administration has been able to do and what will happen if Donald Trump is elected,” she said. “And he has told us what he will do. He said that he will act as a dictator on day one. And the Supreme Court just ruled that we cannot hold him accountable. That anything he does in his official capacity, including, and he has threatened to do this, retaliating against his political opponents.”

Hoyle said she’s read through "Project 2025," which a conservative group called the Heritage Foundation wants the next Trump administration to adopt. She said it’s terrifying and includes things like taking away access to contraception, any abortion access, voting rights, and workers rights.

Hoyle is in Oregon during the Congressional recess. She visited Oakridge this week and spoke with officials about preparing for the fire season.

"I do believe we’ll be able to get some bipartisan help and assistance," said Hoyle. "Whether it’s raising wages for wildland firefighters, training and apprenticeships for structural firefighters, coordination between federal, state and local firefighting.”

Hoyle also said they were able to get federal money to help fix the roof at the Oakridge Community Center which can serve as an emergency evacuation center when wildfires threaten homes.

