Eugene birder will travel the world and send you snail mail

If you’re looking for a last minute holiday gift for a loved one or yourself, a Eugene-based author, artist, and birder is offering something unique: Real letters in the mail.

Noah Strycker travels the world birding. He writes for National Geographic, and has authored several books on birding. In this digital age, Strycker told KLCC, getting a real letter in the mail is something special.

“Letters combine everything that I'm passionate about: writing and artwork and traveling around the world,” said Strycker. “And so I came up with this idea that people could subscribe and I would send them a letter in the mail every month from a different place in the world every month describing what it's like to go there.”

1 of 2 — Noah Strycker at South Georgia Island.JPG Noah Strycker is a Eugene area resident who travels the world birding. He also writes for National Geographic and has authored several books. Provided by Noah Strycker 2 of 2 — Envelope.jpeg An example of a letter from Noah Strycker that people can sign up to receive in the mail on a monthly basis. Provided by Noah Strycker

Strycker said in 2026 he plans to visit each of the seven continents. That includes Antarctica, where he leads expeditions to see penguins.

“I just think that it's really cool to see birds around the world because it helps you connect to wherever you're visiting,” Strycker said. “There's birds everywhere that you go, and I've been interested in birds pretty much my whole life, ever since I went to an elementary school here in Eugene, and my teacher put a bird feeder on the classroom window. That's how I got hooked.”

Strycker said January’s letter will be from somewhere warm and tropical.