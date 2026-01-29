The New Zone Artist Collective is accepting submissions for biannual art exhibit

The New Zone Artist Collective in Eugene is now accepting submissions for their biannual art exhibit, Zone 4 All.

This exhibit is non-juried, meaning that all pieces submitted will be showcased in the gallery.

Board president Dianne Story Cunningham said this exhibit is an opportunity for any local artists to showcase their art in a gallery and learn more about the gallery submission process. Artists also have the option to sell their pieces.

“And many of the new artists that we show do sell their work,” said Cunningham. “So it's pretty exciting when I see someone sell a piece for the very first time. It's a really big deal for them.”

Cunningham wanted artists to know that they can get their start at New Zone Artist Collective, like she did.

“I want this (opportunity) to remain for other artists,” she said. “We can open the doors, and then it depends on how hard the artists want to work.”

The New Zone Artist Collective is a community artist collective that supports upcoming and established artists.

Submissions for the Zone 4 All Gallery are open through Feb. 20. Artists can submit up to two pieces to be shown in the gallery, and the submission fee is $15 per piece.

The gallery is located at 110 East 11th Ave. in Eugene.