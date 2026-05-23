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2026 Asian Night Market heralds Year of the Horse

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 23, 2026 at 7:26 AM PDT
Group of people doing martial arts on stage.
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A demonstration by Leung Martial Arts of Eugene, May 22, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A group of dancers with Halau Hula o Na Pau o Hawaii Nei wait their turn on stage.
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A group of dancers with Halau Hula o Na Pau o Hawaii Nei wait their turn on stage.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Hawaiian dancers.
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A young group of dancers with Halau Hula o Na Pau o Hawaii Nei perform at the Asian Night Market on May 22, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Several people demonstrating martial arts.
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Members of Best Martial Arts in Eugene demonstrated their skills in front of the audience, on May 22, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman holding up t-shirt.
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Carrie Matsushita, event planner with Asian American Council of Oregon, holds up a shirt proclaiming 2026 to be the Year of the Horse, according to the Chinese Zodiac.
Brian Bull / KLCC
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Brian Bull / KLCC
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Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman with games of chance.
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Jamie Staniewicz stands next to a Plinko game, which is part of the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School presentation at the Asian Night Market held May 22, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People outside food tent.
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Lines were long at many food vendors, including this one selling Thai fare.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Thai food in container.
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Pad thai chicken, one of many entrees and snacks sold at the Asian Night Market on May 22, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man visiting food vendor's tent.
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The offerings at the Asian Night Market included savory fare, but also sweeter delicacies such as these strawberries and bean paste desserts.
Brian Bull / KLCC

An annual celebration of Asian culture marked its fifth year Friday night at the Farmers Market Pavilion in Eugene.

Hundreds of people filled the space, to see dance, martial arts, and Taiko drumming. Inside, vendors and local groups–including the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School–offered food, presentations, and games.

Jamie Staniewicz volunteered at the Plinko game, where players drop discs through pegs that roll to the bottom to determine a certain prize. Her own daughter goes to the school, which has enabled her to speak Japanese and English.

“She is doing incredibly,” said Staniewicz. “And it makes her much more aware of other cultures in general.”

Taiko drummers at 2026 Asian Night Market

Staniewicz said it was great to see hundreds of Eugeneans at the event, to learn more about the different cultures and nations that represent the local Asian community.

Outside, event planner Carrie Matsushita worked the Asian American Council booth. She told KLCC that this was the Chinese Year of the Horse, and this meant a time of high energy and good fortune. Overall, Matsushita was pleased at the turnout.

“Especially the number of young people that are here tonight,” she said, as a group of children took to the stage for Hawaiian dance. “Of course, when young people see other young people of diverse cultures performing on the stage, it’s a great role model.”

Matsushita says this all sets the stage for the all-day Oregon Asian Celebration, coming to Alton Baker Park on July 18. It’ll be the 41st year for that event.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Arts & Culture oregon asian celebrationAsian Night MarketFarmer's Market Pavilion
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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