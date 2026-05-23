2026 Asian Night Market heralds Year of the Horse

An annual celebration of Asian culture marked its fifth year Friday night at the Farmers Market Pavilion in Eugene.

Hundreds of people filled the space, to see dance, martial arts, and Taiko drumming. Inside, vendors and local groups–including the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School–offered food, presentations, and games.

Jamie Staniewicz volunteered at the Plinko game, where players drop discs through pegs that roll to the bottom to determine a certain prize. Her own daughter goes to the school, which has enabled her to speak Japanese and English.

“She is doing incredibly,” said Staniewicz. “And it makes her much more aware of other cultures in general.”

Taiko drummers at 2026 Asian Night Market

Staniewicz said it was great to see hundreds of Eugeneans at the event, to learn more about the different cultures and nations that represent the local Asian community.

Outside, event planner Carrie Matsushita worked the Asian American Council booth. She told KLCC that this was the Chinese Year of the Horse, and this meant a time of high energy and good fortune. Overall, Matsushita was pleased at the turnout.

“Especially the number of young people that are here tonight,” she said, as a group of children took to the stage for Hawaiian dance. “Of course, when young people see other young people of diverse cultures performing on the stage, it’s a great role model.”

Matsushita says this all sets the stage for the all-day Oregon Asian Celebration , coming to Alton Baker Park on July 18. It’ll be the 41st year for that event.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

