Artist Talk by Hilary Pfeifer

A free Artist Talk is held in conjunction with “Forever in Blue Jeans” on Saturday, May 9, from 1–2 pm. Pfeifer offers practical working artist advice while telling humorous and insightful tales of her journey to becoming an artist sought after for exhibitions and public art commissions. She gives homage to her mentors along the way.

Pfeifer is an enormously talented multi-faceted artist whose work spans sculpture, collage, installation, and public art. Her work has been exhibited in group and solo shows in galleries and museums throughout the US, most recently in the “Birds in Art” exhibit at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, Wisconsin in 2025. Her public art commissions grace many sites in Portland and beyond, including in Eugene in the lobby of Huestis Hall at the University of Oregon. Here an installation of laser-cut panels and suspended sculptures called “Confluence” celebrates the site’s revolutionary zebrafish research lab. Pfeifer is the recipient of many grants and awards, including a grant from the Puffin Foundation which supports in part her godseye series on view in the Art Center’s retrospective. Pfeifer’s art has been featured in American Craft magazine and was recently profiled on Oregon Art Beat.