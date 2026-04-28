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Upstream: Conversations Between People and Rivers

Upstream: Conversations Between People and Rivers

Join McKenzie River Trust for the fifth Upstream gathering featuring internationally acclaimed writer and environmental advocate Robert Macfarlane. Author of the 2025 New York Times bestselling book Is a River Alive?, Macfarlane challenges us to see rivers not as resources, but as living beings with stories, rights, and futures. The evening includes reflections from his travels and a conversation with Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson on what it means to be a river community in the headwaters of the Willamette. Tickets are $15, and student tickets are $10. Reserved seating.

“Upstream” is a series of events hosted by McKenzie River Trust. These gatherings are designed to inspire conversation about the complex and interdependent relationship between humans and the natural world.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
$10-$15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McKenzie River Trust
(541) 345-2799
info@mckenzieriver.org
https://mckenzieriver.org/

Artist Group Info

elizabeth@mckenzieriver.org
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/