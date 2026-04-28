Upstream: Conversations Between People and Rivers
Upstream: Conversations Between People and Rivers
Join McKenzie River Trust for the fifth Upstream gathering featuring internationally acclaimed writer and environmental advocate Robert Macfarlane. Author of the 2025 New York Times bestselling book Is a River Alive?, Macfarlane challenges us to see rivers not as resources, but as living beings with stories, rights, and futures. The evening includes reflections from his travels and a conversation with Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson on what it means to be a river community in the headwaters of the Willamette. Tickets are $15, and student tickets are $10. Reserved seating.
“Upstream” is a series of events hosted by McKenzie River Trust. These gatherings are designed to inspire conversation about the complex and interdependent relationship between humans and the natural world.