The Oregon State University graduate student who placed racist stickers on activists’ cars in 2017 has been sentenced for hate crimes.

A Benton County Circuit Court judge handed down two sentences against Andrew Oswalt for first-degree intimidation and criminal mischief. His sentences amount to 40 days in jail, three years’ probation, and 750 dollars in fines.

While still an OSU student, Oswalt lost his student government representative office last February.

Joe Wolf, an OSU Junior with the Orange Media Network says the majority of students who voted in Oswalt’s recall election rejected his values.

“The university does not agree with -and does not stand by - any of these white-nationalist beliefs, anti-Semitic beliefs," says Wolf. "I’ve spoken with our university president about that. (He's ) very, very, concerned that these sorts of beliefs are still expressed in 2018.”

Wolf adds Oswalt is the first person convicted of intimidation in the first degree since 2010 in Benton County.

The Gazette-Times reports Oswalt will appeal, with a different attorney.

Copyright 2018, KLCC.