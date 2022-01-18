WOW Hall shooting victims named; EPD says all in "stable condition"

Eugene Police have released the names and conditions of the six shooting victims from Friday night’s violence at the WOW Hall.

Four victims are from Pendleton. They are 26-year-old Richard Daniel Lemmon; 30-year-old Rehyshaun Dominique-Joseph Supuni; 26-year-old Tristin C. Vanblokland; and 21-year-old Priscilla Wavaline Camarena.

One other victim, 25-year-old Jason Jamell Smith is from San Francisco. And 25-year-old Aaleigha Mechelle Tynan is the only person shot who’s local to the Eugene area.

All are listed in stable condition, with some already released from a local hospital.

Authorities are still seeking the alleged shooter, described as a man in a hoodie seen leaving westbound on West 8th Avenue. Tips can be called in to 541-682-5162.

