Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Eugene Police respond to early Saturday shooting at Broadway and Oak

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM PDT
Eugene Police Officers stand outside the taped-off area where a shooting happened early this morning outside The Davis.

Shots fired in downtown Eugene brought police outside The Davis Restaurant and Bar early Saturday morning.

The EPD says several officers heard gunfire at 2:18 am and responded. They found one man shot and another detained by a bystander.

The detained man –23-year-old Kelon Donald Logan – is the lone suspect in the shooting. After being taken into custody, he was charged with assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers provided emergency medical aid to the victim, as a crowd gathered. Both the victim and Logan were taken to a hospital.

An EPD spokesperson confirms that the victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive. Detectives were talking with him earlier today.

Tips on the incident can be called in EPD Detective Cliff Sites to 541-682-5147.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
