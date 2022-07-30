Eugene Police respond to early Saturday shooting at Broadway and Oak

Shots fired in downtown Eugene brought police outside The Davis Restaurant and Bar early Saturday morning.

The EPD says several officers heard gunfire at 2:18 am and responded. They found one man shot and another detained by a bystander.

The detained man –23-year-old Kelon Donald Logan – is the lone suspect in the shooting. After being taken into custody, he was charged with assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers provided emergency medical aid to the victim, as a crowd gathered. Both the victim and Logan were taken to a hospital.

An EPD spokesperson confirms that the victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive. Detectives were talking with him earlier today.

Tips on the incident can be called in EPD Detective Cliff Sites to 541-682-5147.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.