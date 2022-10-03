Eugene Police and University of Oregon PD resume "party patrols" as fall term begins

Party patrols were back in force around the University of Oregon for the first official weekend of school.

The Eugene Police Department says over the last few days, 29 citations were issued for open containers, and 43 for minors in possession of alcohol.

One person was jailed for fleeing police custody.

No unruly gathering citations were issued. The EPD says students and local residents can expect continued patrols and “education efforts” in partnership with the UO’s police department, and student conduct and neighbor relations offices.

Last spring, over 100 citations were issued as some parties got unruly, with neighbors complaining of noise, and people hurling bottles and cans at officers.

