Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Eugene Police and University of Oregon PD resume "party patrols" as fall term begins

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM PDT
EPD_Cruisers01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Eugene Police Department cruisers at EPD HQ.

Party patrols were back in force around the University of Oregon for the first official weekend of school.

The Eugene Police Department says over the last few days, 29 citations were issued for open containers, and 43 for minors in possession of alcohol.

One person was jailed for fleeing police custody.

No unruly gathering citations were issued. The EPD says students and local residents can expect continued patrols and “education efforts” in partnership with the UO’s police department, and student conduct and neighbor relations offices.

Last spring, over 100 citations were issued as some parties got unruly, with neighbors complaining of noise, and people hurling bottles and cans at officers.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
