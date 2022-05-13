© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Eugene Police plan saturation patrols in West University neighborhood

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM PDT
EPD.jpg
KLCC

Eugene Police plan to have a heavy patrol presence in the west University area this weekend. That’s after several recent incidents with disorderly parties.

Last weekend, a mother’s day party got out of hand with college age adults and their parents involved in a gathering of around 200 people. Three EPD officers were injured while responding to the noise complaint. One arrest was made.

This followed a party last month that also involved noise complaints and unruly partying in the same area west of the U of O.

EPD says it’s working with the UO Police and other University departments to respond proactively to potential alcohol and behavior problems. The city’s social host ordinance holds individuals who host events that get unruly criminally responsible.

The Eugene Municipal Court has assigned a base fine of $375 for criminal violations of this ordinance. Additionally, property owners where the event is hosted may also be penalized if there are multiple violations of this ordinance. Both hosts and property owners may be civilly liable for police, fire and public works response costs that fall under this ordinance, at an estimated cost of $800 per incident. For more information: SOCIAL HOST

