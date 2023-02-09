Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Steven Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Hall and an accomplice, Ricki Collin, confronted Deirdre Stirpe inside Crumb Together over her store’s pandemic face mask policy, which was in compliance with Oregon’s statewide directive at the time. Things turned violent, and after thrashing and screaming with the woman, Hall and Collin left the store with Stirpe’s bat. The pair were arrested shortly after showing their video of the incident to Eugene Police.

Lane County Sheriff's Office. Booking photo of Amy Verlee Hall.

At today’s sentencing, Stirpe shared a brief statement on the long-term psychological trauma of having to relive the encounter through the video going viral on social media, and from local TV coverage. Stirpe said she had to regularly talk to concerned customers about the encounter, as well as take questions on what had become of Hall and Collin since. Stirpe said she often woke up in a sweat from the experience, and was grateful for her husband Tony’s comforting support.

“My dream became reality, and then my reality became a nightmare,” Stirpe said on her wish to run a cookie shop. She also said that justice had been only “half-served” as Hall’s partner, Collin, remains unaccounted for with warrants out for his arrest in Lane and Washington counties.

Clad in green Lane County Jail garb, Hall was allowed to make a statement, and in a roughly half-hour disputation, said she and Collin had entered Crumb Together peacefully and only meant to “empower” Stirpe in wake of the “COVID BS.” She frequently accused the court of unlawfulness, and said “I’m the only innocent one here in this room.”

In his sentencing, Judge Morgan admonished Hall, saying that it was disappointing that she leveled blame at everyone but herself, adding that “misunderstanding the law is not a defense.” He also told Hall that she had engaged in “bully conduct” at the Crumb Together store, and that her conviction by the jury was based on what was seen in the video as opposed to any manipulation of justice.

In addition to the 46 months in an Oregon DOC facility, Hall will be on three years post-prison supervision and was also ordered to pay $1,185 in restitution to Hall for medical expenses.

©2023, KLCC.

