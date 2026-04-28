Eugene Emergency Physicians v. PeaceHealth trial underway in Eugene federal court

The trial involving a lawsuit filed by Eugene Emergency Physicians against PeaceHealth Oregon and ApolloMD is underway in Eugene federal court. It seeks to halt contract changes the hospital systems plans for three PeaceHealth ERs in Lane County.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that “not a single ApolloMD entity can legally provide health care services in Oregon.” They noted the Atlanta-based company’s lack of licensing for medical services in this state. As well as having no staff contracts in place.

Defense attorneys in the crowded courtroom acknowledged “PeaceHealth should have done a better job” of informing the community about the transition. But they maintained it was legal.

EEP claims the partnership would violate Oregon’s corporate practice of medicine law. ApolloMD CEO Dr. Yogin Patel took the stand Tuesday, describing various companies affiliated with ApolloMD. He answered several questions from the judge with, “I don’t know.”

The plaintiffs asked the court to reinstate EEP until the case is decided. However, the Judge Mustafa Kasubhai said forcing the hospital into a contract is outside of the boundaries of the court. His focus, he said, is to decide if there is a violation of state law.

Testimony continues Wednesday with final arguments slated for Monday.